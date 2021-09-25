Kid Cudi discussed his upcoming animated Netflix series, Entergalactic, with fans on Twitter, Saturday, and described the project as "next level shit." Cudi also confirmed that he will be embarking on a tour to perform his Man on the Moon III album.

“Wait til y’all hear and see Entergalactic. U have no idea,” he tweeted. “I really wanna thank Kenya Barris, Mike Moon, Elizabeth Porter and the whole team for believing in my vision and helping bring it to life. Everything about this show is next level. Ull see.”



Michael Hickey / Getty Images

When a fan asked why they would have to wait, Cudi explained, "Because this isnt some regular animated show ur use to. Some stuff takes time and nurturing. The next level shit does."

Entergalactic was first announced in 2019 and was planned to serve as a follow-up to Cudi's 2016 album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin, but after several delays, the Cleveland rapper dropped MOTM3 instead.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing artists to put a hold on concerts, Cudi has yet to tour since his latest album dropped back in 2020, but it seems fans will be able to see Cudi live soon enough.

He confirmed that he's currently in the process of booking venues: "Oh yes! Been bookin venues for months. Its def happenin."

