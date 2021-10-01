Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Share Joint Album "Trust Fund Babies" Ft. YG

We've reported on just how often Lil Wayne sings Rich The Kid's praises, and now the pair have returned with their anticipated joint album. Weezy is a legend, icon, and GOAT in the music industry, so securing a collaborative project with the Lousiana rapper is no easy feat. There are artists clamoring for an opportunity to work with Wayne, and several are seething with jealousy with the release of Trust Fund Babies.

Rich The Kid is no stranger to joint projects and most recently, he partnered with NBA YoungBoy for their November 2020 record, Nobody Safe. On Trust Fund Babies, we find Rich The Kid and Lil Wayne holding things down as a duo for the majority of the album, aside from a feature from special guest YG.

Stream Trust Fund Babies and let us know if Rich and Weezy have a winner.

Tracklist

1. Feelin' Like Tunechi

2. Headlock

3. Trust Fund

4. Admit It

5. Shh

6. Big gBoss

7. Still

8. Bleedin'

9. Buzzin' with YG

10. Yeah Yeah