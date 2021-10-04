Cardi B is presently trending because of the countless gorgeous looks she brought to Paris Fashion Week but this morning, she's sharing the spotlight with Kid Cudi, who attended the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show and sported a brand new red hair color with matching eye makeup.

The Cleveland-born rapper has previously made headlines because of his outfit to the Met Gala this year, where Cudi wore bright green hair and dark black eye makeup. He continued his trend of wearing dramatic eyeshadow, donning a red look at the Givenchy show this weekend.

His fanbase has been divided in how they've been reacting to the look. While some are celebrating Cudi's genderless stylistic expression, others are claiming that this look wasn't all that.

"It's not given what needs to be gave," commented one person. "He finally being himself. That’s what’s he’s been battling all these years," said another fan, praising the 37-year-old. "His eyes look so sad," remarked another.

On the note of the final comment, Cudi recently revealed that for the first time in his life, he is finally happy. "Its taken me 37 years to say it but ... I love my life," he tweeted last month.

The rapper has also been teasing his upcoming single with JAY-Z, which was previewed in the Harder They Fall trailer.

Check out photos of Kid Cudi's recent look below and let us know what you think.



Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images