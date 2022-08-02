Wiz Khalifa dropped off his Multiverse album this past New Music Friday, and while he was out and about in Los Angeles celebrating over the weekend, he didn't hold back while lashing out at two young DJs who failed to play the right music in Khalifa's books.

The incident took place at Poppy Night Club and saw the 34-year-old yell at DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron in front of an audience. "Bitch ass n*gga, if you wanna fight, n*gga we can do it," the father of one can be heard saying in a video clip.

"Y'all n*ggas suck," he continued. "Don't hug me bitch. Y'all n*ggas suck. Play my new shit n*gga, play it n*gga, play 'Bad Ass Bitches.'"

He went on to call the duo "horrible DJs," also adding, "I came here tonight to promote for y’all and have a good ass time and have a great time, but you know what I’m not gonna do? I’m not gonna sit here and let these hoe ass n*ggas act like this shit is acceptable."

In the days since, Khalifa has received some backlash for his comments – most notably from Kid Capri, who spoke his mind about the situation in an Instagram video.

"When I met you, you was a cool dude, man. That’s why I’m a little surprised why you would disrespect those DJs like that," the New York native said to the camera. "Those kids is young dudes, probably, you know, scared and nervous that they playing for you, happy that they’re playing for you."

Capri said that the "Black & Yellow" rapper's decision to "stand up there and disrespect them like that, man, that was just crazy." The 55-year-old also pointed out that actions like this "minimizes what the DJ is" within the culture.

"I don’t know if you was lit or drunk, or whatever the case may be, but if that was me and you spoke to me like that, I’d have swung on you right away. Immediately," the "Uptown" artist admitted. "And we would have dealt with it however we’d have to deal with afterwards. But I wouldn’t have went for that."

