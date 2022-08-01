Wiz Khalifa snapped at DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron during an expletive-filled rant while on stage at a show in Los Angeles over the weekend. In a video from the incident circulating on social media, the rapper can be heard making threats at the two DJs.

“B*tch ass n****, if you wanna fight, n**** we can do it,” Wiz says at the beginning of the clip. “Y’all n****s suck, don’t hug me b*tch. Y’all n****s suck, play my new sh*t n****, play it n****, play ‘Bad Ass B*tches.’ Y’all are horrible DJs.”



Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

While it's unclear what sparked the rant, Khalifa demands at one point that the DJs play his new music.

He continues: “I came here tonight to promote for y’all and have a good ass time and have a great time, but you know what I’m not gonna do? I’m not gonna sit here and let these hoe ass n****s act like this sh*t is acceptable. I’m a real ass n**** dawg, my album just came out today. My album just came out today, play my new sh*t dawg.”

By the end of the video, he appears to shove someone away from him, remarking, “Get out the way, I don’t like you dawg.”

Khalifa's latest album, Multiverse was released on Friday, featuring appearances from THEY and Girl Talk.

Check out a video of Khalifa's rant below.

