If you've been keeping up with the Kardashians, you know that Tristan Thompson is probably not the right guy for Khloe. Their relationship was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons last year when Tristan was caught on camera with several women during their romantic union. At the time, Khloe was set to give birth to their daughter True and just days before her birth, it was revealed that Tristan was cheating on his baby mama. After trying to work things out as a couple, they took a really bad turn when Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend, got involved and made out with the hooper right around Valentine's Day. The aftermath is currently being showcased on Keeping Up but according to People Magazine, Khloe and Tristan weren't even in a relationship when Jordyn kissed the basketball player.



Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

There is still a code to adhere to and considering Jordyn Woods was such a major part of the Kardashian family, she probably should not have kissed Tristan but one source is telling People that Khloe and Tristan weren't even together when the scandal broke out. "When the Jordyn drama happened, Khloé and Tristan were not in a proper relationship," said a source. "They had not been for weeks. They didn’t even spend Valentine’s Day together, which was right before he messed around with Jordyn."

Khloe and Tristan may have been on a "break" but his cheating was still the final straw for Kardashian, realizing that her boyfriend would never change. "She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True," said the same source. "She wanted True to live with both her parents."