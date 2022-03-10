This week has been a huge one for the NFL in terms of trades. It all started on Tuesday when the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for three players and a haul of draft picks. On Wednesday, Carson Wentz was sent to the Washington Commanders, who were in desperate need of a quarterback. Both deals were huge for the respective teams, and now, it seems like another big trade has gone down.

This latest trade involves none other than linebacker Khalil Mack, who is known for being one of the best defensive players in the league. His tenure with the Chicago Bears had not been fruitful in terms of wins, and now, it seems like he is moving on to greener pastures.

Chris Unger/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mack is now being sent to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Mack remains one of the best defensive players in the entire league, and with him going to the AFC West, QBs like Wilson and Patrick Mahomes will have their hands full for the entire season.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the trade, in the comments down below.