This week has been a very interesting one in the NFL. From Calvin Ridley to Russell Wilson, there have been some pretty incredible stories. Of course, Ridley was suspended for a full year after gambling on games, all while Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos after a decade of success with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, another big story has come down the pipeline, this time from the likes of Carson Wentz, who just came off of a season with the Indianapolis Colts. His time with the Colts was pretty shakey, and there are some who felt like he simply was not the quarterback of the future. With that being said, one could argue that today's move shouldn't be seen as so shocking.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders in exchange for two third-round picks. The 3rd round pick in 2023 could become a second-round pick if Wentz has a really good season with the Commanders. Now, he will get to play his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, twice in the same season.

Wentz had flashes of brilliance near the start of his career, however, he has become mediocre since then. Now, we will get to see if he can right his wrongs and become the quarterback some people think he is capable of being.