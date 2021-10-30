Bears
- SportsMatt Eberflus To Remain As Bears Head CoachThe second year head coach will lead the team into a pivtolal NFL draft.By Ben Mock
- SportsJustin Fields Out Versus Raiders, DII Rookie To StartTyson Bagent will start for the Bears this weekend.By Ben Mock
- SportsDolphins Trade For Chase ClaypoolThe trade ends Claypool's feud with the Bears.By Ben Mock
- SportsBears Win For First Time In 346 Days, Magic Johnson Rips CommandersThe Bears dominated the Commanders 40-20.By Ben Mock
- SportsDick Butkus, NFL Legend, Dies At 80Butkus is widely considered one of the greatest defensive players of all time.By Ben Mock
- SportsCole Bennett Announces Chicago Bears Draft Pick: "I'm Off A Few Bud Lights"Cole Bennett announced the Bears selection at the NFL Draft on Friday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsBulls, Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs, & White Sox Partner To Donate $300k After Texas ShootingThe five major sports teams in Chicago are partnering to donate $300,000 following the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.By Cole Blake
- SportsKhalil Mack Traded To The Chargers: DetailsThe Chargers just made a massive move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAllen Robinson Details Grueling Battle With COVID-19Allen Robinson has lost 10 pounds over the past couple of weeks.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBears Vehemently Deny Matt Nagy RumorsThe rumors surrounding Matt Nagy have gotten out of hand.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChicago Bulls Fans Ruthlessly Chant "Fire Nagy" Amid 3-7 SeasonChicago sports fans are fed up with Matt Nagy. By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Fields Leaves Game Early With Rib InjuryJustin Fields was ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Ravens after suffering a rib injury.By Cole Blake
- SportsMatt Nagy Unable To Coach After COVID-19 OutbreakMatt Nagy won't be on the field come Sunday.By Alexander Cole