Dick Butkus, NFL Legend, Dies At 80

NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus has died at the age of 80. The Bears broke the news, saying that Butkus had died in his sleep at his home in Malibu. Butkus was once called "The Most-Feared Man in the Game" and terroized offenses between 1965 and 1973. Despite being an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro player, the Bears never made the playoffs while Butkus was on the team. After playing his collegiate years at Illinois, Butkus was drafted by both the NFL and AFL. However, he opted to stay close to home and chose the Bears over the Broncos.

After retiring, Butkus pursued acting and sports broadcasting and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1979. He also left a deep sporting legacy. His nephew Luke is a long-time NFL positional coach and currently works with the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, his grandson currently plays volleyball at UCLA. Furthermore, Butkus was heavily involved in philantophic work following his playing career. The Butkus award is given annually to the best linebacker at each of the high school, college, and pro levels. Furthermore, Butkus gave his name to a heart health foundation.

NFL Remembers Dick Butkus

A moment of silence was held for Butkus prior to the Bears' Thursday night game against the Commanders. “Dick Butkus was a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL’s all-time greats. Dick’s intuition, toughness and athleticism made him the model linebacker whose name will forever be linked to the position and the Chicago Bears. We also remember Dick as a long-time advocate for former players, and players at all levels of the game," Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

“He was Chicago’s son and exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidentally, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates," added Bears chairman George McCaskey.

