Dolphins Trade For Chase Claypool

The Miami Dolphins have traded a fifth-round pick for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool and a seventh-round pick. The move ends the brief feud Claypool had with the team. After Claypool complained about his place in Chicago's offense, he was benched for their game last weekend against the Broncos. In fact, Claypool claims that he was told by the team to stay home. He was once again absent from the Bears' Thursday night game against the Commanders.

The Bears traded for Claypool last November in hopes of helping spark an offensive change for Justin Field. However, Claypool was largely disappointing, recording 191 yards on 18 receptions through 10 games in Chicago. This season, Claypool had 51 yards on four receptions.

Bears Finally Find A Win

With Claypool absent, the Bears finally found their first win of the season on Thursday night. The Bears beat the Washington Commanders 40-20 on Thursday Night Football. While it only propelled the Bears to 1-4 on the season, it is a major milestone for the team. It ended a 14-game win streak and marked the Bears' first victory since beating the Patriots in Week 7 of the 2022 season. Furthermore, it was the team's first 40-point game since Week 16 of the 2020 season. "I think the emotion I felt literally until … the clock hit zero was relief. It's been a long time coming to get this first win. We've got a lot of talent; we've just got to put it together. These types of performances can carry over, but we have to be able to execute and be in sync as a group," tight end Cole Kmet said after the game.

The stars of the show were quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore. Fields passed for 282 yards and four touchdowns while Moore had 230 yards on eight catches and three touchdowns. “This morning I was nervous — out of this world nervous. I guess that was my body telling me that we were about to go off," Moore said after the game.

