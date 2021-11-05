Key Glock Needs No Help On New Album "Yellow Tape 2"

Memphis rapper Key Glock has officially returned with his new studio album Yellow Tape 2, relying on nobody but himself throughout the twenty-song tracklist. Next to the definition of "self-made" in the dictionary, a picture of Key Glock should be listed because on his new album, the rapper made it a point to show that he doesn't need any outside help, delivering a solid project without any features (except his alter-ego Glizzock, of course.)

Doubling down on himself, Key Glock shines over production from Tay Keith, BandPlay, Buddah Bless, and others. On the cover artwork, Glock flexes his bright yellow cars, all of which he fully owns.

Check out Glizzock's new album below and let us know what you think of it. Learn more about the Memphis rapper through his latest interview for On The Come Up, where he speaks about the new album and much more.

Tracklist:

1. Something Bout Me

2. Channel 5

3. Bill Gates

4. !!! (Don't Know Who To Trust)

5. Juicemane

6. Tony

7. Ambition For Cash

8. Ya Feel Me

9. Can't Switch

10. The 1

11. Quarterback

12. Da Truth

13. Check This Out

14. From The Bottom

15. Luv A Thug

16. Understood

17. Eve

18. Toolie

19. U & I Know

20. Gangsta