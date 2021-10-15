yellow tape 2
- NewsKey Glock Announces "Yellow Tape 2" Deluxe With New Video Single, "Pain Killers"Key Glock walks through the snow with a goat in his new music video, "Pain Killers."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentBandplay Speaks On Young Dolph's Death, Creating "Major" & Gives Us A Key Glock UpdateOn the final day of our "12 Days of Christmas" series, we speak with Paper Route Empire-signed producer, Bandplay. The Tennessee native details how he initially connected with Key Glock and Young Dolph, shares some of his fondest memories with Dolph, and gives us the story behind one of Dolph's biggest singles, "Major."By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsKey Glock "Yellow Tape 2" ReviewKey Glock delivers banger after banger on the unrelenting "Yellow Tape 2."By Rose Lilah
- NewsKey Glock Tells Nothing But The Truth On "Something Bout Me"Key Glock kicked off "Yellow Tape 2" in a major way. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsKey Glock Needs No Help On New Album "Yellow Tape 2"Key Glock releases his feature-free new album "Yellow Tape 2."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKey Glock Reveals "Yellow Tape 2" TracklistKey Glock shares the tracklist for his upcoming "Yellow Tape 2" which is seemingly featureless.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKey Glock Drops "Toolie" Ahead Of "Yellow Tape 2" ReleaseKey Glock drops off a final single to get fans through the last week until "Yellow Tape 2"By Taylor McCloud
- NewsKey Glock Flexes Hard On New Single "Da Truth"Ahead of "Yellow Tape 2" the Memphis rapper dropped off "Da Truth"By Taylor McCloud