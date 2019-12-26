A man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him has committed suicide. According to TMZ and other reports, Ari Behn, once part of the Royal Family of Norway, sadly committed suicide on Christmas Day.

In addition to his divorce with Princess Martha Louise in 2016, Ari had been battling alcoholism for years. In 2009, he said he feared he wouldn't be able to see his 3 kids grow up because of his struggle with alcoholism.

Behn's manager said, "We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father -- and have deep compassion for his parents, siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother.”

Ari Behn accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a 2007 concert celebrating the Nobel Peace Prize. He had said, "We had a great talk, he sat right beside me. After 5 minutes, he said, 'Hey, let's go out and have a cigarette.' Then he put his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls." He says he told Spacey, "Er, maybe later.”

On the same day that Behn died, Spacey posted a bizarre video as his character on House of Cards, saying people who prejudged him should check themselves. Check out that insanely bizarre clip (below).

RIP Ari Behn.