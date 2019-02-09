kevin spacey
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey Briefly Hospitalized Over Suspected Heart AttackSpacey was taken to hospital in Uzbekistan, where he was attending a film festival.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey Found Not Guilt Of Sexual Assault Charges In U.K.Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty in a sexual assault case in the U.K.By Cole Blake
- MoviesKevin Spacey Calls Himself "A Big Flirt" During Sexual Assault TrialSpacey faces 12 counts relating the molestation and assault of four men.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey Found Not Liable In Sexual Assault Case "We are very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations"By Lamar Banks
- CrimeKevin Spacey Formally Charged With Sexual Assault In U.K. CourtKevin Spacey is officially getting charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K. and is set to appear in court later this week.By Cole Blake
- CrimeKevin Spacey To "Voluntarily Appear" In Court To Defend Himself Against Sexual Assault ChargesKevin Spacey, facing several sexual assault charges, has announced that he will appear in a U.K. court to defend himself.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual AssaultKevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K. By Brianna Lawson
- MoviesKevin Spacey Starring In 1st Film Since Sexual Assault AllegationsKevin Spacey is making his return to film with a new movie being shot in Italy.By Cole Blake
- TVRobin Wright Reveals Her Only Regret About The "House Of Cards" EndingRobin Wright says she has one regret about the ending of Netflix's "House of Cards."By Cole Blake
- RandomKevin Spacey Shares Wild Christmas Video A Year After Alleged Victim's SuicideKevin Spacey offers thoughts on suicide ideation.By Aida C.
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey Compares "Struggles" To Those Of People Affected By PandemicKevin Spacey faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct over the years, and now he's drawing comparisons of his struggles to that of what people are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Erika Marie
- MoviesKevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Case After Accuser’s DeathThe disgraced actor settles. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Accuser Commits Suicide: ReportOne of Kevin Spacey's sexual assault accusers sadly committed suicide on Christmas Day.By Kevin Goddard
- RandomKevin Spacey Resurfaces With Cryptic Christmas VideoA bizarre, minute-long video.By Aida C.
- MoviesTherapist Who Accused Kevin Spacey Of Sexual Assault Has DiedThe massage therapist who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has died.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeExpert Says Kevin Spacey's "In No Way" In The Clear After Dropped ChargesDespite having his case dropped, an expert says the disgraced actor has "in no way" been exonerated. By hnhh
- CrimeKevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Case Dropped In MassachusettsKevin Spacey takes a dub in his Massachusetts case.By Aron A.
- NewsKevin Spacey Recently Interrogated For U.K. Groping AllegationsKevin Spacey was questioned by the Scotland Yard. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey's Accuser Drops Assault Lawsuit Without Reason: ReportKevin Spacey is still facing a criminal case regarding allegations of groping another man.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey Accuser Provides Text Messages From Night Of IncidentThe prosecution has provided text messages from the night in question.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentDisgraced Actor Kevin Spacey Resurfaces For Groping TrialKevin Spacey makes his first appearance in groping trial. By Aida C.
- LifeKevin Spacey Requests Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissalSpacey challenges the anonymity of his accuser.By Milca P.