Kevin Spacey Briefly Hospitalized Over Suspected Heart Attack

Actor Kevin Spacey has revealed that he was briefly hospitalized earlier this week due to a suspected heart attack. Spacey, speaking at a film festival in Uzbekistan, revealed that he nearly missed the festival's closing night after suffering the symptoms of a heart attack. Out of an abundance of caution, Spacey had his team take him to a nearby hospital. However, the 64-year-old was quickly given the all-clear and released.

He incorporated the experience into his speech at the end of the festival, telling the audience that it made him appreciate life more. He congratulated the festival contributors and praised the event for giving opportunities to the next generation of filmmakers. The festival was being held in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

Spacey Says Best Roles "Yet To Come"

Spacey has remained mostly out of the mainstream limelight in recent months. Back in July, a UK court found him not guilty on multiple charges of sexual assault. “I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what has just happened today. But I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision," Spacey told reporters outside the court in July. It is the second time that Spacey has come out the victor in a sexual assault case. He was previously found not liable on sexual assault charges back in October 2022.

Furthermore, Spacey told the media that his best roles were "yet to come". He is set to appear in two independent films this year. Control features Spacey as a hacker who commandeers a government employee's smart car in quest for revenge. Meanwhile, Peter Five Eight sees Spacey play a hitman assigned with the murder of a glamorous real estate agent in a small mountain town. Both are expected to be released this year but do not have official release dates yet.

