Every year, for the past three years now, Kevin Spacey has gifted the world with an annual Christmas video where he shares his best holiday wishes to the world. These videos have been notorious for their cryptic and often bizarre nature, yet Spacey continues to drop them consistently every year.

Not long ago, the actor commented on his ongoing personal "struggles" and drew similarities with the challenges experienced by commonfolk during this global pandemic: "I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can’t go back to work, or that you might lose your job, and it’s a situation you have absolutely no control over,” Spacey shared. “When the car finally stops, either through success or through failure, we may have no idea where we are, or even worse, we may have no idea who we are. And that’s exactly what happened to me.”

This year's annual Christmas video may be considered a continuation of the conversation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as the 60-year-old offered thoughts and prayers to fans struggling with suicide ideation. In the video, Spacey shares words of encouragement to his supporters, emphasizing the importance of knowing things do get better. Yet, it is no secret that Spacey is currently in the thick of legal trials following allegations of sexual misconduct, accusations which the 60-year-old actor continues to deny. One of his accusers even committed suicide around this time last year hence him tackling this topic feels particular. To make things even more bizarre, the actor continues to enact his Frank Underwood character in this video as well.

You may watch the 2020 addition below.

