Kevin Spacey has settled with one of his many accusers. The actor's career took a disastrous turn after several sexual allegations became public. He was immediately removed from House of Cards, which was Netflix's first original series. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the anonymous sexual assault lawsuit against Kevin Spacey is over, according to papers filed in federal court Monday. The plaintiff, who refused to be identified and was suing as a "John Doe," claimed that he was forced to grab the actor's genitals twice during a massage at a private residence in Malibu. Spacey tried to get the case shut down since the accuser was anonymous, but a judge allowed the case to move forward. But, then "John Doe" died, and Spacey's attorneys filed a notice of death in court. This gave the accuser's estate a 90-day period to be substituted into the case.

Attorneys for Spacey filed a stipulation to dismiss the case with prejudice (which means claims can't be refiled). This led to the reported settlement, but no terms of the deal were made public. In more Spacey news, another one of his accusers, the Norwegian author Ari Behn, died by suicide. It is unfortunate that Spacey's accusers won't get their day in court.