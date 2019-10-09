Last month, beloved actor and comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a harrowing car crash, which may very well have left his physical form shattered. Luckily, Hart was able to undertake a successful surgery, and thus embark on the long and arduous road to recovery. And yet prior to the accident, one of Hart's definitive traits was his relentless work ethic. Fans and followers knew it was only a matter of time before the man was back on the grind, albeit in some capacity.

Lo and behold, that time has come. According to a report from E! News, Hart has reunited with his Jumanji co-stars in order to kick off the anticipated sequel's marketing campaign. Apparently, his spirits were great as he met with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Danny Devito, and Danny Glover. Plus, E's source claims he was mobile and self-sufficient, which bodes well for his future.

Though his schedule remains reduced for the time being, it wouldn't be surprising to see Kevin Hart back in action by next year, in time for Jumanji II to roll around. Be sure to send some positive energy to Kevin Hart during this trying time. The game still needs him.

