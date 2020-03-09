The bromance between Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reached a new level after the comedian shared a behind-the-scenes video from his upcoming series Die Hart. Making his mark on the world as a stand-up comic, it really shouldn't be all too surprising to hear that Hart utilizes the services of a stunt double. For the new Quibi program, seasoned stuntman Samuel Jaye Paul will be stepping in for Kevin once again after risking it all in Jumanji, Ride Along 2, and more. Showing off his body double -- who is literally a foot taller than the actor -- Kevin couldn't help but pull a dig at his good friend Dwayne Johnson.



Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

With direction from Eric Appel, Kevin Hart seemed ready to make a leap of faith just months after his terrifying car crash in Los Angeles. "You know, the only people that they task with stunts like this are the real deal. Me, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford... that's just to name a few," joked the funnyman in the video, which was uploaded to his Instagram page. His stunt double can be seen behind him, going along with the charade.

"The rest of those guys are pussies," said Hart before calling out one man in particular. "Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson... if they only knew, right?"

While these two are great comrades, we would love to see them duke it out once and for all for a wide audience. Maybe they can be hosted at the next edition of WrestleMania?