DaBaby's "BOP" is sweeping the nation. After releasing one of the best music videos of the year for the KIRK cut, or should I say, one of the best hip hop musicals of the year, people can't get enough of the buoyant song. "BOP" became even more deeply entrenched in our brains after DaBaby gave a lively performance of it on Saturday Night Live. He was praised for bringing out The Jabbawockeez to accompany him in doing the "BOP" dance.

Kevin Hart and his daughter, Heaven, decided to join in on the fun by making a video to the DaBaby joint to celebrate the holiday season. They did some of the signature moves from the hip hop musical and added in their own twists. "When your daughter matches your silly you have to embrace it and the silly things that you can do together," Hart wrote in his Instagram caption explaining how the video came together. DaBaby reposted the daddy-daughter dance and expressed his appreciation for them embracing his bop. "Blessed to have @kevinhart4real & The Hart family use the #BOP dance to spread some Holiday Cheer while setting an example of positive parenting! Every holiday better w/ some BOP in it."

Kevin Hart has a Netflix special coming out on December 27, called Don't F**k This Up, which walks through how 2019 was "a hell of rollercoaster" for him.