Kevin Hart has undoubtedly been through some stuff in the past year and a half. The events that conspired in Kevin's life were heightened due to his celebrity status and the actor is now banking on that with a Netflix documentary. The Jumanji actor announced on Instagram that he's releasing a doc that will showcase some rollercoaster events such as his Oscar controversy, sex tap scandal and more.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

If you can remember, Kevin's dream came true when he was given the opportunity to host the 91st Oscars. However, the moment came and went when his old tweets resurfaced that used homophobic language. The academy asked him to apologize and he didn't, later stepping down and issuing an apology after the fact. The Netflix series will span over six episodes and show how he dealt with the event alongside interviews with his family and friends and childhood videos and more.

Kevin said on Instagram that the show will showcase “a hell of a rollercoaster; peaks, hills, valleys, ups, downs. It's as real, as raw, as transparent as you could be. Kevin's Don't Fuck This Up hits Netflix on December 27th.

