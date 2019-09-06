Kevin Gates is definitely an interesting character. Over the years, the Baton Rouge rapper has made some dubious headlines for the things he's said online and because of rumors that have circulated about him for years. In the last year, Gates has allowed his music to do the talking for him, laying relatively low after his prison release. He knows that all eyes are on him and that people expect him to fail. So what's he gonna do? He's going to work harder and prove to everyone that he's seriously one of the most authentic rappers in the world. Gates never quite knows when to shut his mouth and sometimes, he tends to share a little bit too much information with his audience. Speaking with Men's Health Magazine, the Southern star explained why he goes through so much coconut water before touching the importance of mangos in your sex life.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gates was offering his expert tips and tricks to men and women who might be looking to try out some new things in the bedroom. If ever you're feeling drained because of your partner's high sex drive, the recording artist has just the trick for you. "If you dealing with somebody and your partner has a high, high sex drive, sex can feel draining at times," he said. "So if you feeling drained after having sex, always drink you some coconut water right after. Coconut water has a lot of electrolytes. Charge! Back in the building."

When he was asked about the number of mangos in his fridge, Gates brought things back to the bedroom, explaining that he often practices giving oral sex on the fruit so he can please his wife the way she likes.

Now that Gates has come through with this valuable information, you can go off and enjoy the rest of your day. Thanks, Kevin!