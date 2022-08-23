Kevin Gates has the internet in a frenzy, once again. During a recent date on the Big Lyfe tour, Kevin Gates provided fans with a visual companion to his single, "D U Down" in the form of a dance routine, one that he's been performing stage to stage in different cities. The rapper's performance led to plenty of reactions, largely due to the rapper's shamelessness in the imaginary dramatization of his moves in the bedroom.



It wasn't just Internet trolls flaming Kevin Gates for his recent performance but some prominent figures within the culture, as well. Comedian Druski shared the clip on his Instagram page, jokingly stating that the Louisiana rapper needed to be put in jail. "We not gone act like this N***a dont Deserve JailTime," he wrote with a slew of laughing emojis. "This aint normal man."

Plenty of other notable figures chimed in, too. Dancer Toosie slid in the comments of Druski's post, writing, "... yea lock this n***a up asap!"

Following the many reactions online, Kevin Gates responded to Druski's post. "#itbeyourownpeople," he wrote, alongside a shrugging emoji and a laughing emoji.

Clearly, Kevin Gates isn't too bothered by the ongoing chatter surrounding his live performance. By the looks of the performance itself, it seems like many of his fans enjoyed his showmanship, as well.

