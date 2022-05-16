Kevin Gates has announced his highly-anticipated third studio album will be titled KHAZA and is dropping next month. Additionally, Gates will be performing the new music across North America for The Big Lyfe Tour over the summer.

Further adding to fans' excitement, Gates also shared a new single from the project, titled "Bad For Me." KHAZA will also feature Gates's recent single, “Big Lyfe."



Image Via Press Release

For his upcoming tour, Gates will be kicking things off in Dallas in August, before traveling to Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, and more, finally finishing in Pensacola in October. Tickets for the tour will be going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10:00 AM, local time.

Gates's last studio album, I'm Him, was released in 2019. The project debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200 chart, selling 72,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Check out the full list of dates for The Big Lyfe Tour below and be on the lookout for KHAZA on June 17.

AUGUST

18 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

19 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

20 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

21 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

25 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Coliseum

26 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

27 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

29 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

31 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

SEPTEMBER

1 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

6 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

8 – Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater

9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

13 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

14 – St. Louis, MO – Pop’s Outdoors

15 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

16 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

17 – Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

20 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

27 – Washington, DC – Echostage

29 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

30 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

OCTOBER

1 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

6 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

7 – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

8 – New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena

12 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

13 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

14 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center