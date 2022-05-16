Kevin Gates has announced his highly-anticipated third studio album will be titled KHAZA and is dropping next month. Additionally, Gates will be performing the new music across North America for The Big Lyfe Tour over the summer.
Further adding to fans' excitement, Gates also shared a new single from the project, titled "Bad For Me." KHAZA will also feature Gates's recent single, “Big Lyfe."
For his upcoming tour, Gates will be kicking things off in Dallas in August, before traveling to Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, and more, finally finishing in Pensacola in October. Tickets for the tour will be going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10:00 AM, local time.
Gates's last studio album, I'm Him, was released in 2019. The project debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200 chart, selling 72,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.
Check out the full list of dates for The Big Lyfe Tour below and be on the lookout for KHAZA on June 17.
AUGUST
18 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
19 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
20 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
21 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
25 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Coliseum
26 – Phoenix, AZ
– Arizona Federal Theatre
27 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
29 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
31 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
SEPTEMBER
1 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
6 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena
8 – Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater
9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
13 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre
14 – St. Louis, MO – Pop’s Outdoors
15 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
16 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
17 – Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
20 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
27 – Washington, DC – Echostage
29 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
30 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
OCTOBER
1 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
6 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum
7 – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
8 – New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena
12 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
13 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
14 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center