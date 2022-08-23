There might not be a rapper that's as descriptive of their bedroom fantasies in 2022 as Kevin Gates. In the past few months, he's elicited incredulous reactions to his claims surrounding semen retention, sex with his cousin, and his urges to drink Beyoncé's urine. Needless to say, there's no shame in his game, and his latest stop on The Big Lyfe tour put that front and center.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Last night, Gates had the internet in shambles following the debut of his companion dance routine to his record, "D U Down" off of By Any Means 2. The "Super General" rapper recited the lyrics acapella while showcasing his aggressive bedroom movements, which has left fans disturbed across the Internet. Fans immediately reacted to the viral clip with concern. "Kevin Gates is an endangerment to society. Why is this n***a so intense with this imaginary woman??" one fan wrote online. Another fan suggested that Gates and Ginuwine should compete in a dance-off against each other.

Gates tour kicked off on Aug. 18th in Dallas, TX. The tour will continue until October 14th when he closes out his tour in Pensacola, FL. Tonight (Aug. 23rd), the rapper will be touching down in Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center.

Check out some of the best reactions to Kev in gates' dance moves on the Big Lyfe tour below.