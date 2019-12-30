It's been a rocky road for Kevin and Dreka Gates. For parts of their relationship, the family has had to wait on Kevin Gates to return home from prison. Watching his kids grow up from the box has taken a toll on Gates' mental health and he's not about to be absent from his children's lives any longer. The Baton Rouge native has switched things around, refocusing and falling in love with family life. These days, he's spending less time in the streets and more time with his clan, singing the praises of Dreka, Islah and Khaza. The third bundle of joy for Kevin and Dreka is on the way, having been announced on social media in a heart-warming post.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

You can tell that Kevin absolutely loves his bride, gushing over her and smiling big every time he looks into her eyes. They told the world that they were expecting a baby this weekend, laughing jovially and joking that they've got something on "in the slow cooker." Gates leaned down to kiss his queen on the belly, making her giggle and truly painting the picture of a perfect family.

Congratulations are in order for Kevin and Dreka. We can't wait to welcome the third Gates baby into the world.