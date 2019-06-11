Warriors' fans have been frantically refreshing their default search engines in the hopes of gaining a more conclusive answer to Durant's status ahead of Game 5. It's been a few hours since Durant declared himself willing to participate in the contest, pending a medical clearance. At this point, Warriors' coach Steve Kerr could only confirm that his star player "looked good" in practice and they, his staff, would take it from there.

Whether Kerr's words connoted gamesmanship or actual uncertainty, is anyone's guess. More importantly, no one was EVER doubtful of Durant's best intentions - even though many have speculated that he's lost his spark for the game of basketball in a repetitive, winning motion. Not... my thoughts exactly.

Notwithstanding Kerr's final verdict notwithstanding, the NBA's official website brought the speculation to a close, by quoting the Warriors' coach in their official media report confirming his in-game status. Before the update was even published, a video of Durant entering the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto had already begun enticing the NBA massive into an uncontrollable fit of excitement. If you readily thought Golden State plays better without KD in the lineup, please look away - and stay firmly planted in your booster seat. Game 5 is about to be a dandy.

