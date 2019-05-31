The NBA Finals is officially upon us, and with that comes the annual NBA editions of Jimmy Kimmel Live. As always, Kimmel tapped a number of NBA players, past and present, to read some mean tweets about themselves.

Among those featured in the 2019 edition of NBA Mean Tweets was none other than Kevin Durant, who has had his fair share of interactions with trolls on twitter. Others that took part in the mean tweets include Bradley Beal, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Ballmer, Joel Embiid, Charles Barkley, Ben Simmons, Jrue Holiday, Paul George, Chris Bosh, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker, Karl Anthony-Towns, Danny Green, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez.

Highlights include:

"@KDTrey5 you're a weak ass, bitch ass, candy ass. Flopping bitch. You need vaginal reconstruction surgery twig boy. You can eat a big bag of **** like your butt buddy curry. Go fuck yourself you ******** **********" "Bradley Beal looks like if Usher had someone sit on his head while he was a baby" "Chris Bosh talks like a white guy named Denis"

Check out the full video below.