Keri Hilson says she and Beyoncé have squashed their long-standing beef that dated back to 2009 when she dissed the beloved singer in her track "Turnin’ Me On.” Hilson discussed her relationship with Beyoncé in a new interview with radio host Persia Nicole.

“She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment,” Keri revealed of when they first met in person. “I appreciated it. I feel like she understood what happened, what had transpired and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met. I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I.”



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Hilson added that she would be interested in collaborating with Beyoncé in the future, despite their history: “Yeah, it would be a very fun experience to do that if she were open. I do feel like she understood what that was all about. She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way. That’s the truth of the matter, but no one will believe that.”

“We can understand and nod and have a mutual respect [now],” Keri continued. “I think at the very minimum there can be that. That’s always possible and that’s where I’m at. I made a decision that was not authentic to who I truly am and of course I regret it. Of course.”

In "Turnin’ Me On," Hilson sings, “Your vision cloudy if you think that you da best, You can dance, she can sing, but need to move it to the left… She need to go have some babies, she need to sit down, she fake, them other chicks ain’t even worth talkin’ bout.”

