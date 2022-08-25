Over the last few years, Kenny Beats has proven himself to be one of the best producers in hip-hop. He has worked with a whole host of artists including Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, 03Greedo, Zack Fox, and many more. He has become a favorite within the hip-hop world, especially thanks to his various shows that showcase his comedic side, all while doing the same for his collaborators.

Since jumping into the music world, there has been one thing missing on Kenny Beats' list of accomplishments, and that was a full-length debut album. Kenny Beats has yet to drop anything of the sort, although next week, that is all about to change.

While taking to Twitter today, the producer revealed that he has a new album coming out on Wednesday, August 31st called Louie. This album is going to have 17 tracks on it, and for now, the features are unknown. Based on the snippets that have come out, there should be some familiar voices on this project, but it looks like Kenny is keeping these names a surprise, at least for now.

Kenny has proven to be extremely consistent over the years, and we're sure his debut is going to showcase just how talented he really is.

