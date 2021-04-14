It's been four years since the release of Kendrick Lamar's last studio album DAMN. That was the last new music we've received from Kendrick, aside from sporadic features here and there. Many have joked that Kendrick quietly entered retirement following the album's release, despite the fact that he has teased a brand new project coming this year.

Over the last few months, we haven't heard much about the status of the Pulitzer Prize winner's new album. However, in a new interview with Natasha from Complex, Top Dawg Entertainment's engineer MixedByAli gives some details about what sort of sound we can expect.



"I would say, every album that he has dropped since Good Kid has come with a different feeling so just look forward to Kendrick obviously expressing himself in the most creative way-- the most highest of the creative way," said MixedByAli. "How he works, I've never seen it before. The recording process, the thought process of piecing an album together and sequencing it. Things like that is what keeps guys like me great. Watching his work ethic... You would expect someone like Kendrick to be at home and sitting back-- nah, he still comes in on time and is punctual."

MixedByAli wouldn't reveal if the album will be out in 2021, but he strongly hinted that it could drop soon. "It might, it might, you never know," he said. "I mean, sh*t."

