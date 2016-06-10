mixedbyali
- MusicDiddy Resumes Working On "Off The Grid" Album With MixedByAliDiddy linked up with TDE's engineer for his upcoming album.By Thomas Galindo
- NewsMixedByAli Signee Malik Moses Drops New Single "Show Me Something" With BasMixedByAli's first signed artist Malik Moses links with Dreamville's Bas for "Show Me Something."By Thomas Galindo
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch & More Invest In MixedByAli's "EngineEars" CompanyMixedByAli announces new company EngineEars, which has officially raised one million dollars with backing from Kendrick Lamar and more. By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryMixedByAli Talks The End Of Black HippyMixedByAli opens up about the fabled Black Hippy album, admitting that time simply got away from the lyrically stacked quartet. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar's Go-To Engineer Drops Gems About His Upcoming AlbumKendrick Lamar's right-hand man MixedByAli gives hints about his next album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMixedByAli Cops Historic Death Row Recording StudioTDE engineer MixedByAli bridges the gap between two legendary west coast labels, having officially purchased the former studio of Death Row Records.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNipsey Hussle Remembered By MixedByAliNipsey Hussle's longtime collaborator Derek "MixedByAli" Ali takes a moment to pay homage to his fallen friend. By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryMixedByAli Reflects On Mixing Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle & MoreMixedByAli stands among hip-hop's MVPs. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar Is Hoarding "97,000 GB Of Beats"If Kendrick gets ahold of your beat, he's not giving it up.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay Rock & TDE's Origin Story Gets Told In First "Road To Redemption" DocumentaryKendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and more are featured in episode 1 of Jay Rock's documentary.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicPolice Recover TDE Producer MixedByAli’s Stolen Hard Drive Containing Unreleased MusicPolice have found TDE producer MixedByAli's stolen hard drive.By Kevin Goddard
- ViralKendrick Lamar Drives His Engineer Crazy In Hilarious New SketchA viral sketch imagines the challenges of being Kendrick Lamar's personal engineer. By Angus Walker
- NewsAb-Soul Responds To Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith Blaming Him For Album DelayAb-Soul eagerly hits the studio after Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith gives him a deadline for his long-awaited album, "DWTW." By Angus Walker
- NewsAnthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith Blames Ab-Soul For Delaying His Own AlbumThe TDE CEO revealed that Ab-Soul is the one holding up his own album. He also hit Soulo and MixedByAli with a strict deadline for turning in the final mixes. By Angus Walker
- NewsDanny Brown Is "Putting The Final Touches On [His] Next Masterpiece"Danny Brown is almost done with his next album.By Danny Schwartz