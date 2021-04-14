It can be argued that hip-hop fans have been spoiled by faster turnaround times than ever before, with rappers sometimes delivering multiple albums in the same year. Yet in the case of Kendrick Lamar, whose most recent body of work came exactly four years ago to this day, the drought has been a relatively trying one.

Of course, DAMN. has built up quite the legacy in its own right. Currently triple platinum, the project also boasts many multi-platinum singles; "DNA" is three times platinum, "LOVE" is four times platinum, "LOYALTY" is double platinum, and "HUMBLE" is seven-times platinum. The album also earned Kendrick the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Music, as well as the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Suffice it to say, DAMN. is beloved by fans and critics alike, with some arguing that it holds some of Kendrick's most conceptually challenging and replayable lyricism.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Given the nature of the work itself, a lengthy delay should be expected. Though he doesn't often speak on the nuances of his creative process, it's evident that Kendrick Lamar spends ample time writing, so it's not exactly surprising to see such a lengthy delay. Yet four years is an admittedly lengthy process, and Kendrick Lamar fans have now found their patience tested like never before.

While reports have occasionally surfaced on occasion -- by now, the rumors of a more "rock-inspired" sound are an ancient memory -- Kendrick's upcoming studio album remains entirely shrouded in secrecy. True, he was rumored to be shooting a music video not too long ago, but nothing ultimately came of that. Frustrating though it may be at times, it's that same enigmatic pre-release process that makes a Kendrick rollout so exciting -- provided there's enough light at the end of the tunnel. Going on four years now, that light might feel a little faint.

As they say, good things come to those who wait. Are you expecting to see any news on Kendrick Lamar's mysterious project before the end of the year?

Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images