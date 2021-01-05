There's a long list of albums that are anticipated to be released this year. Few are confirmed but Top Dawg Entertainment appears to already have a stacked schedule. TDE arguably has two of the most demanded projects of the year -- SZA and Kendrick Lamar's next project. Now, there's been confirmation that K. Dot is on the way but the volatility of the pandemic hasn't allowed a proper schedule to be locked in for anyone's release.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ab-Soul came through with a tidbit of information over the weekend confirming that he has a new project that will be released at some point this year. He didn't offer a timeline on when we could expect it, though he did continue to drop other bits of information for his fans. "Yea the album is on the way, but you knew that," he wrote. Fans continued to inquire about the whereabouts of other TDE members so it was inevitable that Kendrick's name could pop up.

There have been a few sightings of Kendrick over the months, including on set at a video shoot, that lead us to believe 2021 is the year he will officially be releasing music. Additionally, his 2020 festival bookings seem to have slid over into his 2021 calendar so it seems like everything is in place for a new album to release. And while Punch and Top Dawg have seldomly shared updates Ab-Soul offered a brief update revealing that Kendrick's follow-up to DAMN. is the second album confirmed on the 2021 TDE line-up. "Does that apply for Kendrick too?" A fan replied to Ab-Soul's tweet about his upcoming album.

A man of little words, Soulo simply replied, "Yup." Though that's all he said, Soulo is as reliable as a source gets when it comes to TDE. His comment also re-affirms that Kendrick Lamar's pGLang launch didn't mark any sort of departure from TDE. Check out Ab-Soul's tweets below.