Kendrick Lamar addressed the recent viral video of a security guard crying during his performance of "Love" at a concert in Houston on Friday. Lamar spoke about the clip during an upcoming interview with Jazzy’s World TV.

When asked about the security guard's reaction, Lamar confirmed that he had been shown the clip, adding, “It’s really just about the feeling of it at the end of the day. Past all the politics, past all the numbers. It’s what music makes you feel, how it makes you feel. So to see that … And shout-out to him by the way because I seen him, bro. I was like, man, I wonder what he going through? But at the end of the day that’s how you want everybody to perceive your music.”



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"Love" was included on Lamar's 2017 album, DAMN, and features Zacari. The song sees Lamar sing about his devotion to his fiancée, Whitney Alford.

The Compton rapper has since released a new album titled, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The project features Blxst, Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, and more.

The full interview with Lamar is scheduled to be released on Wednesday via YouTube.

Check out a clip from Lamar's interview with Jazzy’s World TV below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazlyn aka Jazzy ðºð¸ðµð¦ (@jazzysworldtv)

