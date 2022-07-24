Kendrick Lamar's tour is underway. His live performances since the release of his latest album, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, have had their emotionally charged moments. At Glastonbury, for example, Lamar voiced his support for women's rights and talked about how "everybody's going through something."

One person who certainly seemed to be going through something was a security guard standing by the stage at a recent Kendrick concert. The man was visibly moved while Lamar performed, wiping tears from his eyes.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The security guard's weeping came during Kendrick's performance of "Love," a song off of 2017's DAMN. featuring Zacari. The guard collected himself enough to be able to sing along with the rapper, saying the line, "I'm like an exit away," as he bobbed his head.

A video of the guard's emotional moment was posted to TikTok and reposted to Twitter. It's gotten a lot of attention. For the most part, people understand where the guard is coming from. "Me too bro me too," wrote @MVRANTE. "Dream job," @dirtyteetee added.

Kendrick kicked off his "Big Steppers" tour just less than a week ago in Oklahoma City. The show was filled with new hits, including "Worldwide Steppers," "Purple Hearts," "Auntie Diaries," and some of his classic material as well, like "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe" and "Backseat Freestyle." During his performance at Glastonbury, the rapper spoke about his motivations behind Mr. Morale. "So many faces, y'all blessed me to be upon this stage," he said. "And you know we blessed to make sure we give y'all some sh*t you feel, and that's the real reason why I wrote Mr. Morale, because everybody's going through something... No matter what you're going through, imperfection is beautiful."

Check out the video of the security guard shedding a few tears below.

