It looks like some of the biggest names in hip hop will be performing down in Las Vegas later this year for the first ever 3-day festival, Day N Vegas. According to a new report from TMZ, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and J. Cole will be headlining the inaugural 3-day festival in November, with a slew of other hip hop performers set to take the stage as well.

The news outlets reports that Cole will get the party started first on Friday, Nov. 1, while Travis takes the stage Saturday night and Kendrick sending Day N Vegas out in style with his Sunday set.

Aside from those three, other acts set to perform include Tyler the Creator, Lil Uzi, Migos, Juice Wrld, Schoolboy Q, Miguel, BrockHampton, 6lack, Kali Uchis, Summer Walker, and more. The festival will be produced by Goldenvoice, the same company who brings us Coachella.

It’s safe to say this is going to be a lit concert for those of you in the Las Vegas area. We'll keep you posted once ticket information becomes available. Will you be trying to attend?

