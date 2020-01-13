Some artists are very transparent about the recording processes for their albums, while others prefer to work in private until a finished product is presented. Updating fans on an album's progress opens the door to them feeling entitled to have an opinion on whether it's taking too long. SZA recently teased that we can expect new music from her this year, so if she doesn't follow through on that promise, you can rest assured that she'll receive an earful (or angry tweets, rather) from her followers. When artists are secretive about recording, the public can forget to pester them about the status of their projects. No one ever knows what the hell Frank Ocean is up to, so it's hard to have any expectations for when he's going to drop some new new. He'll do it when he does it and we'll wait patiently in the meantime.

Sports betting website, Bovada, analysed the varying predictability levels of the music industry's most admired artists to determine the likelihood of whether they will release albums in 2020. According to the betting odds listed below, you can be fairly optimistic about Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean, and J. Cole dropping within the next twelve months. Survey says there will not be a sequel to Kids See Ghosts anytime soon.

Check out the numbers and see if you feel confident enough to place any bets.

Will Childish Gambino Release An Album In 2020?

Winner

Yes -300

No +200



Will J. Cole Release An Album In 2020?

Winner

Yes -700

No +400



Will Lil Wayne Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

Yes -700

No +400



Will Adele Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

Yes -400

No +250



Will Beyoncé Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

No -220

Yes +155



Will Cardi B Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

Yes -700

No +400



Will Drake Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

Yes -350

No +225



Will Frank Ocean Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

Yes -220

No +155



Will JAY-Z Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

No -270

Yes +180



Will Kanye West And Kid Cudi Release A Collaboration Album In 2020?

Winner:

No -700

Yes +400



Will Kendrick Lamar Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

Yes -240

No +165



Will Kid Cudi Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

Yes -800

No +425



Will Lil Nas X Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

No -220

Yes +155



Will Nicki Minaj Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

Yes -140

No EVEN



Will Post Malone Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

No -270

Yes +180



Will Pusha-T Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

No -280

Yes +185



Will Rihanna Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

Yes -400

No +250



Will SZA Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

Yes -600

No +350



Will The Weeknd Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

Yes -320

No +210



Will Travis Scott Release An Album In 2020?

Winner:

No -270

Yes +180