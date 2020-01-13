Our kind of gambling.
Some artists are very transparent about the recording processes for their albums, while others prefer to work in private until a finished product is presented. Updating fans on an album's progress opens the door to them feeling entitled to have an opinion on whether it's taking too long. SZA recently teased that we can expect new music from her this year, so if she doesn't follow through on that promise, you can rest assured that she'll receive an earful (or angry tweets, rather) from her followers. When artists are secretive about recording, the public can forget to pester them about the status of their projects. No one ever knows what the hell Frank Ocean is up to, so it's hard to have any expectations for when he's going to drop some new new. He'll do it when he does it and we'll wait patiently in the meantime.
Sports betting website, Bovada, analysed the varying predictability levels of the music industry's most admired artists to determine the likelihood of whether they will release albums in 2020. According to the betting odds listed below, you can be fairly optimistic about Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean, and J. Cole dropping within the next twelve months. Survey says there will not be a sequel to Kids See Ghosts anytime soon.
Check out the numbers and see if you feel confident enough to place any bets.
Will Childish Gambino Release An Album In 2020?
Winner
Yes -300
No +200
Will J. Cole Release An Album In 2020?
Winner
Yes -700
No +400
Will Lil Wayne Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
Yes -700
No +400
Will Adele Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
Yes -400
No +250
Will Beyoncé Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
No -220
Yes +155
Will Cardi B Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
Yes -700
No +400
Will Drake Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
Yes -350
No +225
Will Frank Ocean Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
Yes -220
No +155
Will JAY-Z Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
No -270
Yes +180
Will Kanye West And Kid Cudi Release A Collaboration Album In 2020?
Winner:
No -700
Yes +400
Will Kendrick Lamar Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
Yes -240
No +165
Will Kid Cudi Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
Yes -800
No +425
Will Lil Nas X Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
No -220
Yes +155
Will Nicki Minaj Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
Yes -140
No EVEN
Will Post Malone Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
No -270
Yes +180
Will Pusha-T Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
No -280
Yes +185
Will Rihanna Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
Yes -400
No +250
Will SZA Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
Yes -600
No +350
Will The Weeknd Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
Yes -320
No +210
Will Travis Scott Release An Album In 2020?
Winner:
No -270
Yes +180