Kendall Jenner threw a Halloween/birthday party for the ages this Saturday. In fact, PageSix reports that over 100 people attended the party, which has pissed off many people that believe Jenner was not taking the current pandemic into account. TMZ reports that guests were told not to take pictures to post on social media, but of course, that rule was ignored. Guests who were in attendance include Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Jaden Smith, Justin and Hailey Bieber, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, Justine Skye, Quavo, and Saweetie.

The Twitterverse took to the online forum to insult Jenner for throwing a maskless party during the pandemic. Although their concerns are fair, let's not act like wealthy people haven't been freely gathering for their own events for months now. "Not kendall jenner throwing a whole ass halloween birthday party last night and kylie, saweetie, doja, winnie, justin, jaden, etc. attending and proudly posting about it like we’re not in the middle of a fucking pandemic," wrote one angry user. Do you agree with the angry Twitterverse? Sound off in the comment section below.