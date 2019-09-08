Kanye West held his weekly Sunday Service last weekend and none other than Brad Pitt showed up to feel the gospel love. While the actor chatted with fans and even posed for pictures, Kendall Jenner never jumped at the opportunity since she was so in awe of Brad's presence. The 23-year-old model paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and explained just how much she loves Mr. Pitt.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

"I think he’s been a couple times, but that was the first time that I was there when he was there,” Kendall explained. “And, I literally left early. I like couldn’t even.”

“I just saw Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and it was so good and he just gets better with age so I was like ‘I gotta go,'" she added. “Isn’t there a saying ‘don’t ever meet your superheroes?’ I don’t know. I just love him so much I’m going to leave it at that. I get nervous.”

Elsewhere in Kendall's visit, she admitted that Rihanna and Brad would be a great match because "they're so gorgeous." Seemingly unknown to Kendall, Rihanna's dating a billionaire man named Hassan Jameel and they seem to be going strong - maybe in another life.