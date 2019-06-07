Rihanna just launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH, making her the richest female musician in the game. All her hard work in fashion, as well as music, has finally paid off and if anything, the 31-year-old deserves a little vacation. The "Work" singer has done just that with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel and his family when they relaxed on a yacht in Italy yesterday.



Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Rihanna and Hassan looked all kinds of cute as they cuddled up for lunch and stuck by each other's side the whole day.

Rihanna and Hassan were first spotted together in 2017 and have been going strong in secrecy for sometime leading every spotting of the couple to a be a rare event. "I used to feel guilty about taking personal time," Rihanna previously told Vogue, confirming she was dating but not slipping his name. "But I also think I never met someone who was worth it before."

Hassan makes his billions as a Saudi businessman, being the Deputy President and Vice Chairman of the family-owned business Abdul Latif Jameel that focuses on automobile sales, manufacturing, assembly, and engineering