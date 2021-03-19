Kellen Winslow Jr. is currently in prison for 14 years after pleading guilty to multiple rape and sexual assault cases. There are plenty more victims who have come forward, and now, Winslow is being sued by an elderly woman who was allegedly assaulted by the former NFL star at a "Crunch Carlsbad" gym in California.

According to the story reported by TMZ, the woman was 77 years old at the time of the incident. The first encounter happened on February 13th of 2019 while the woman was in the middle of a workout. Winslow was reportedly masturbating in front of her, and even approached her, saying “Do you see this, do you like it." Just a few days later, Winslow allegedly approached the woman while in the gym's jacuzzi, and touched her leg without asking.

Now, the woman is seeking damages for the incident as she says she has "suffered and continues to suffer great pain of mind and body, shock, [and] emotional distress." Each time, the woman fled the scene and in the second instance, staff members at the gym called the police.

These allegations are consistent with many of the other testimonies that have been heard in relation to Winslow's behavior. With his 14-year sentence in full swing, Winslow will have to sit and think about his disgusting acts for a very long time. In the eyes of some, 14 years simply isn't enough.

Getty Images

