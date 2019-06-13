Kellen Winslow has had an incredible fall from grace lately as the retired NFL tight end was convicted of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman. He was also convicted of lewd conduct and indecent exposure which will get him three to eight years in prison. This is seen as a bit of a win for Winslow who was originally facing life in jail for his crimes.

Now that Winslow has been convicted of such a heinous crime, details surrounding Winslow's career and his actions were detailed in a recent Sports Illustrated piece by Robert Klemko. In the article, it was reported that Winslow was actually addicted to porn and that he would watch it during team flights and even during meetings. Throughout the piece, his teammates even describe him as a "compulsive masturbater and pornography enthusiast."

David Maxwell/Getty Images

To make matters worse, it was said that Winslow would masturbate in the locker room after hours and was even caught on certain occasions. He also "watched pornography and masturbated openly with no regard for who was in the room" which had his teammates not wanting to be roommates with him on the road.

Winslow was the sixth overall pick in the 2004 draft and ended up playing nine seasons in the league.