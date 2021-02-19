Kellen Winslow Jr's story was one that was well-documented throughout 2019. The former NFL Pro-Bowler was accused of raping and sexually assaulting multiple women, including a 17-year-old girl and a homeless woman. Winslow Jr. pled guilty to a few of these crimes and at the time, he was looking at an 18-year prison sentence.

According to TMZ and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Winslow will now be getting a reduced sentence as he has changed his plea deal. In one of the cases, Winslow Jr will now be sentenced for assault with intent to commit rape instead of sexual battery. This slight change reduces his sentence by four years, and now, he will be locked up for 14 years.

Winslow will have to go to court in just a couple of weeks from now, where the official sentencing will come down. This is yet another reminder of Winslow's fall from grace, as he ruined numerous lives with his destructive behavior. In a piece that came out in 2019, it was revealed that Winslow had a pattern of sexually deviant behavior, and he even allegedly used to watch porn during team practices.

