Kellen Winslow has had a huge fall from grace since the end of his football career as it has been marred by various accusations of rape and sexual assault. A scathing investigation into his life was carried out a few months ago and it was revealed that he would watch porn and masturbate while watching film in team meetings. Back in June, Winslow was convicted of raping a homeless woman and was being accused of the same thing by multiple different women.

According to TMZ, Winslow plead guilty in yet another case, this time involving a 17-year-old girl back in 2003. There were eight charges against him but by pleading guilty to sexual battery and rape of unconscious person, he was able to get off on the other six charges, which could have put him in jail for the rest of his life.

For now, Winslow will have to wait until February 19th of 2020 to be sentenced although it is believed he will get anywhere between 12 to 18 years in prison. The former NFL tight end requested the judge give him the minimum sentence although based on the various accusations surrounding him, it's unclear whether the judge will shoe any leniency.

Stay tuned for updates on this case as we will be sure to bring them to you.