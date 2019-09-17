The internet can turn a brief moment into the next big meme, and it did just that with Keke Palmer. The Hustlers star was doing her rounds to promote her latest film and was featured on Vanity Fair's lie detector test series. We've previously reported on Kevin Hart, Machine Gun Kelly, and Pete Davidson being in the hot seat with the publication, but none of their visits went viral.

During the test, Keke was asked if she thought True Jackson, VP was better than former Vice President Dick Cheney. The character of True Jackson was played by Keke for three seasons on her Nickelodeon show from 2008-2010. Cheney served as vice president under former President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. When Keke was shown a picture of Cheney, her response became gold for the internet.

"I hate to say it and I hope I don't sound ridiculous, but I don't know who this man is," Keke replied, admitting that she had no idea who America's former V.P. was. "I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn't know a thing. Sorry to this man." Before you knew it, this clip went down in meme history and has been used to create some funny reactions. Check out a few below and let us know your favorites (or if you have any of your own).