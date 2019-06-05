There aren't many people who voluntarily strap themselves up to a polygraph machine, but Vanity Fair has made it a habit of putting celebrities to the test with their hilariously awkward series. We previously reported on best friends Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly trading off, asking one another questions for the chuckle-worthy segment, but now it's Kevin Hart's turn to face off with the lie detector test.

The comedian admitted that he was 5 foot 3 inches, or possible 5 foot 2 inches tall, something that he also said makes him insecure. When asked who has a better body, him or good friend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Hart said himself but the test told a different story. He was also asked about popularity, calling fame a gift and a curse, while noting that he could give up all the fame if he could keep all of his success.

He doesn't believe that money has made him a better person because he says he's remained the same throughout his career. He lied when he said he doesn't have Green Room demands and admitted that he likes chicken wings, candles, Starbursts, and turtles. Although Hart said he could do without the fame aspect of his career, he certainly takes advantage of it. The actor said he hasn't done his own grocery shopping in years and doesn't even know where a grocery store is near his house.

Check out what else made Kevin Hart give uncomfortable laughs (and apparently, pass gas) below.