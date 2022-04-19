The news of Kaalan Walker's conviction for multiple counts of rape has caused a firestorm among his supporters. The incidents were said to have occurred between 2013 to 2018, and according to the women, they were coerced or lured by the actor. During Walker's trial, prosecutors alleged that the Superfly star would use tactics, including dropping Drake's name to gain the women's trust, but it was stated that there was no evidence to suggest Walker and the rapper knew one another. There were allegations of sexual assault included in the case but Walker was found not guilty on other counts.

Meanwhile, someone who has been vocal about Walker's guilt for years is Kehlani, and after news of his conviction was delivered, she shared a poignant message online.



Amanda Edwards / Stringer / Getty Images

She opened by speaking about how there was victim-blaming when the allegations first surfaced.

"I did not forget who tore down victims of sexual assault when this came out," said the singer. "I did not forget what bloggers and what blogs and what platforms felt like they had to play neutral and give a rapist a platform for the sake of clicks and views when this came out I hope all of y'all beat the f*ck out of your own ass. I hope you eat your f*cking words. This man is going to jail for the rest of his life. Guilty as hell and it's crazy that it took this, it took this, for y'all to believe it, 'cause it should have been believed when all this sh*t came out."

"But I hope you feel like sh*t. I hope you feel like sh*t," Kehlani continued. "And God bless the girls, and thank God that they're getting some form of peace that they have been able to get through this entire f*cking process."