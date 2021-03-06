In Hollywood, sexual assault is, unfortunately, one of those things that gets swept under the rug pretty quickly if not enough attention is given to it, forcing victims to suffer in silence as their abusers continue their unscathed careers. Kehlani is extending support to a woman who pressed sexual assault claims against rapper, actor and photographer Kaalan Walker. In a series of tweets and retweets, along with firing off a fair warning directly to Walker, the "Can I" crooner shared awareness about his history of sexual assault.

“i apologize in advance if everything i’m going to be retweeting involves rape & assault, i am standing with the victims of a serial RAPIST who i knew personally to be aggressive, dangerous & twisted. he was released on bail & is back shooting photography of people,” Kehlani tweeted. “refer to all my retweets for all of the details on his case, stories from his victims, directly from their mouths. resources on how to support them/fight for them.”

The subsequent retweets on the mother-of-one's page detailed numerous accounts from various women about the alleged assaults that took place, including one from a singer named Jean Deux who claimed Walker took advantage of her while she was intoxicated.

The 23-year-old Superfly actor was arrested in September of 2018 after several women accused him of sexual assault and rape dating all the way back to April of 2016. On Friday, he was released on $1 million bail and immediately returned to social media where he strangely alluded to the fact that A$AP Rocky had helped him make bail.

Rocky, of course, completely refuted the claims in a fiery tweet. "HUH?? IDK THAT CLOWN AND I AINT BAIL OUT SH*T. STOP PLAYIN WIT ME," he penned on Saturday (March 6).

Kehlani backed the rapper's denial, further clarifying it was a famous woman who helped bail out the disgraced actor. Walker, catching wind of Kehlani's campaign against him, made a post on his Instagram story where he claimed the songstress was in love with him.

Responding to the strange message, Kehlani called the actor "sick in the head" and referred to him as a pathological liar who had tried to assault her friend in her apartment before. Check out the full exchange below. We'll keep you updated on further details of the case.

